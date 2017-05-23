23 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Powerful Start for Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndyamuhaki Emanzi

After defeating defending champions City Oilers 60-56 in the opening game of the season on Friday night, Power sent a strong message in regard to their plans for the year.

It is not about winning the league but, rather, conquering the region and representing the country at the Africa Clubs Champions Cup.

Power captain Joseph Ikong revealed that while the team will work hard to try and win their first championship since 2011, more attention will be paid to the Africa Zone V Clubs championship due in Uganda later this year.

"We want to do well beyond Uganda; so, we can't get carried away with one win," Ikong stated.

The confidence is derived from matters off court and Ikong says Friday's win is something the team has been working for in a bid to start the campaign on a high.

However, being the first game of the season, there is a lot more basketball to be played and the team will pick positives and work on correcting the areas in which they fell short.

"Our goal is to represent Uganda at the Africa Club Championship, I know it will be hard but we dream big," Ikong disclosed.

"Belief is the most important aspect and I think that is back. We now believe we can win," he added.

Power have played two finals in the last three seasons but have only escorted Oilers to the championship on both occasions.

FUBA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

City Oilers 56 Power 60

Lady Canons 59 A-1 Challenge 42

Uganda

Three Dead As Critical Blood Shortage Hits Hospitals

Two sickle cell patients and an expectant mother died last week after failing to get blood transfusions from Luweero… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.