Uganda: Powerful Start for Power

After defeating defending champions City Oilers 60-56 in the opening game of the season on Friday night, Power sent a strong message in regard to their plans for the year.

It is not about winning the league but, rather, conquering the region and representing the country at the Africa Clubs Champions Cup.

Power captain Joseph Ikong revealed that while the team will work hard to try and win their first championship since 2011, more attention will be paid to the Africa Zone V Clubs championship due in Uganda later this year.

"We want to do well beyond Uganda; so, we can't get carried away with one win," Ikong stated.

The confidence is derived from matters off court and Ikong says Friday's win is something the team has been working for in a bid to start the campaign on a high.

However, being the first game of the season, there is a lot more basketball to be played and the team will pick positives and work on correcting the areas in which they fell short.

"Our goal is to represent Uganda at the Africa Club Championship, I know it will be hard but we dream big," Ikong disclosed.

"Belief is the most important aspect and I think that is back. We now believe we can win," he added.

Power have played two finals in the last three seasons but have only escorted Oilers to the championship on both occasions.

FUBA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

City Oilers 56 Power 60

Lady Canons 59 A-1 Challenge 42