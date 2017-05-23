Djibouti: President Arrives in Djibouti On State Visit

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and a delegation he was leading arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday morning, becoming his 9th foreign trip since he took the oath of office in February, 2017.

President Farmajo is expected to meet with his Djiboutian counterpart Ismail Omar Gelleh, to discuss the fraternal bilateral relations, security and the fight against Al shabaab in Somalia.

He will stay in Djibouti in the coming three days, sources said.

Djibouti is one of five East African countries who contributed troops to the AU's mission in Somalia, who are battling Al shabaab for ten years.

Somali President who attended the Arab-Islamic American summit held in Riyadh on Sunday, will travel to Qatar on official visit after receiving an official invitation from Doha.