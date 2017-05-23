Cameroon: National Decentralisation Board - Extraordinary Session Today

The Secretary General at the Prime Minister's Office, Fouda Séraphin Magloire announced the session in a press release.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang will today, May 23, 2017 at 9 :00 a.m. chair an extraordinary session of the National Decentralisation Board. The extraordinary session comes after the ordinary board meeting of December 28, 2016 in which the Prime Minister who is chairperson of the National Decentralisation Board gave special instructions to some cabinet ministers on ways of accelerating the decentralisation process in the country. Today's extraordinary board session will certainly be to evaluate the implementation of the Prime Minister's instructions and chart the way forward. It will for instance certainly be an occasion to evaluate the effective payment of the remunerations of the municipal magistrates. During the ordinary board meeting of December 28, 2016, Prime Minister Yang instructed the Minister of Finance to take all necessary measures for the payments to effectively start from the first quarter of 2017. He also instructed the Minister of Finance to expedite procedures jointly with the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development and take all measures to facilitate the disbursement of State budget appropriations meant for councils and FEICOM in strict complaince with the principle of the annual nature of the budget. The Minister of Finance also had to submit to the Prime Minister's Office by January 30, 2017, the conclusions of the ongoing study to change from a logic of delegation of votes to councils to one of subsidy allocations as from 2017. The use of State human resources by municipalities will likely be examined. This is because Prime Minister Yang last December 28 instructed the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation to finalise by January 30, 2017 model agreements on the use of the human resources whose ultimate objective is to enable the councils optimally exercise the powers transferred to them, pending finalisation of the related legal framework. The extraordinary board session may also evaluate the instructions given the Minister of Public Works in which he had to submit to the Prime Minister by January 30, 2017 an update of the transfer of resources necessary for councils to exercise powers transferred to them related to the conduct of roadside clearing works.