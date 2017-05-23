Cameroon: Digital Switchover - Cameroon to Conclude Process in 2018

The assurance was given in Beijing, China on May 22, 2017, by Prof. Felix Zogo, Inspector General in the Ministry of Communication.

Come 2018, Cameroonians will begin enjoying quality Digital Terrestrial Television after the country completes its switchover from analogue to digital broadcasting - well in advance of the 2020 extended deadline granted to African countries by the International Telecommunications Union. Prof. Felix Zogo, Inspector General in the Ministry of Communication, disclosed this to Cameroon Tribune in the Chinese capital, Beijing, on May 22, 2017 at a two-day digital television seminar for Africa organised by China's media giant, StarTimes.

Prof. Zogo said Prime Minister Philemon Yang had directed the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development to conclude funding arrangements with EXIM Bank of China for the switchover as soon as possible. "The digital switchover process in Cameroon is underway. CRTV digital centres in Yaounde and Doula were ready since more than a year ago. Digitalisation will continue in the North West, West and North Regions. By the end of 2017, not less than 60 to 70 per cent of the 38 broadcasting centres in the country will be completely digitalised. And by the end of 2018, all 38 centres will be ready for digital broadcasting to go ahead," Prof. Zogo assured.

On the acquisition of transmission equipment, he said government was awaiting funding from the EXIM Bank of China. The bank will fund 85 per cent of the 110 Billion FCFA project cost, while Cameroon will provide the remaining 15 per cent, Prof. Zogo explained. The StarTimes Seventh African Digital Television Development Seminar is also being attended by CRTV Deputy Manager, Emmanuel Wongibe. "Digital switchover demands the complete replacement of current analogue transmitters with digital ones. The process began with CRTV's acquisition of modern Outside Broadcast Vans for the 2016 Women's African Cup of Nations tournament," Wongibe recalled.

StarTimes Group President, Pang Xinxing, reminded participants that 2017 was the deadline for his company to provide 10,000 African villages with satellite television broadcast as decided in December 2015 in South Africa at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. According to Tuo Zhen, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, digital switchover demands huge technological and financial assistance, which China is providing to Africa.