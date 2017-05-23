Lilongwe — Lilongwe City Council has admitted losing out lots of money from its rest house which was closed in 2007.

Public Relations Officer, Tamara Chafunya said this in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday.

The PRO disclosed that as a measure to re-open it and ensure that the building is not staying idle the council intends to privatize it alongside other facilities soon.

"The Lilongwe City Council intends to engage reputable firms, individuals or organizations to operate and manage some of its commercial establishments one of which is the Rest House, Town Hall and the Community Center Ground," said Chafunya.

The Lilongwe City Rest House was closed over unhygienic condition and has since remained closed a thing the PRO said is regrettable, but she said the re-opening requires a lot of renovations.

"The facility structure which has both accommodation and recreation facilities, has been idle for some years and it requires extensive rehabilitation works," she said.

According to Chafunya, the City Council advertised for bidders in 2016, but the prices that were being offered did not meet the council's expectations hence its plans to re-advertise it.

"The Council has therefore resolved to invite potential partners through an advert for the expression of interest to run and manage the facility under the Public Private Partnership arrangement with the council," she articulated.

A visit to the structure by Malawi News Agency discovered that the building which houses 122 rooms it's in tatters.

The Lilongwe City Council used to run the establishment by itself and was enjoying high patronage by people from within and outside Lilongwe City.