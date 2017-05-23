Seychelles' President Condemns 'Vicious' Attack At UK Concert

The Seychelles' President Danny Faure has sent a message of condolence to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following the attack which took place in Manchester during a concert on Monday night, a communiqué from the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In his message President Faure described the attack as vicious and one which sought to perpetuate an ideology of hate and instill fear. Faure said that the attack would not shake the resolve of the United Kingdom nor break the resilient spirit of the British people.

"The Republic of Seychelles stands shoulder to shoulder with the United Kingdom in this darkest of hours and unreservedly condemns this vicious act of terror aimed at innocents. It is our hope that the perpetrators of this act be swiftly brought to justice," said the President.

According to the Telegraph newspaper in the UK, at least 22 concert-goers were killed last night and 50 injured after a lone suicide bomber targeted Manchester Arena at the end of a pop show where US popstar Ariana Grande was finishing a concert.

The Telegraph quoted the 23-year-old Grande on Twitter: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, [I] am so so sorry. [I] don't have words."

"If it is confirmed as a terror attack, it would be the worst to hit Britain since the July 7, 2005 suicide bomb attacks in central London in which 52 people were killed," the Telegraph wrote.