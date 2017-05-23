23 May 2017

Kenya: Transport Hit At Buxton As Traders Protest Eviction

By Mohamed Ahmed

Transport was disrupted on the busy Abdulla Al-Farsy Road in Mombasa for the better part of Tuesday morning after angry traders protested demolition of their stalls.

The more than 100 traders barricaded the road near Buxton foot-bridge with huge logs and bonfires.

TEARGAS

After more than two-hour delay, Quick Response Team of the Kenya Police dispersed the irate traders.

The anti-riot team lobbed teargas canisters at the traders as they engaged them in running battles.

The traders, majority women, accused Mombasa county askaris of demolishing their kiosks and stealing goods.

A security guard, Hori Mohammed, said people suspected to be the county askaris descended on the structures at around 2am.

"More than 40 people in civilian came in two county inspectorate trucks and demolished the structures as they put the goods in the trucks," said Mr Mohammed.

SH150,000

"They even beat me up after I tried to stop them."

The vendors, who accused the county leadership of failing to serve them with demolition notice, said they had suffered huge losses.

Mr Mohammed Badawi, Mombasa-Malindi matatus Sacco owner, said Sh150, 000 and parcels which he had left in his stall had been stolen.

"I have already reported the matter to the Makupa Police Station and I will follow it to court. I have lost a lot of money," he said.

"They should done this in a humane manner, but they are treating us like useless people."

Ms Wamboi Ng'ang'a, a food vendor whose stall was among those which were brought down, said she had taken a loan and was expecting to pay it through her business.

LOANS

"I took a Sh50, 000 loan and I have paid only a quarter of the amount. Where will I get the rest of the money to clear the debt? How will I manage to keep my two children in school? They took all my goods." she said.

The traders also complained of being forced to occupy stalls which have been put up by the county administration, saying they cannot afford.

"They want us to get in those stalls that the constructed but we cannot afford Sh8, 000 per month to pay the county because what we are doing are small businesses which help us to keep up with the hard life we are facing," said another trader, Mr Fredrick Musya.

Director of County Inspectorate Naheed Musa could not be reached for a comment as our calls went unanswered.

