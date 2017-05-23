Kenya: Two Terror Suspects Arrested in Northern Kenya

Two men suspected of being involved in two separate attacks in northern Kenya have been arrested.

Northeastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said the two suspects are being interrogated by multi agency security officers.

Police say one of the suspects took part in an attack that killed four civilians in Garissa County's Liboi border and the other was involved in the killing of Chief in Omar Jiliow in Mandera County earlier this month.

The Northeastern administrator said the government has restricted movement of the militants within Kenya borders by enhancing patrols in all possible entry points.

Mr Saleh described the recent Improvise Explosive Devices (IED) attacks in parts of Garissa and Mandera as desperate attempts by Al-Shabaab militants to stay relevant after being restricted in major towns.

He ruled out political involvement in recent attacks although he said security agencies are looking into all possibilities that have caused disharmony in the region.

The region has experienced a lull in Al-Shabab attack since the Garissa University attack that killed 147 people amongst students of the institution.

"For close to one year we have not experienced any kind of attacks because we changed our strategy in countering violence and members of the public have also been helpful by proving actionable information," said Mr Saleh.