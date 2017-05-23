Tanzania: Wounded Son of Deceased CCM Ward Chairman in Kibiti Dies

Kibiti — The son of late ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) chairman in Njia Nne ward Mr Iddy Kirungi, who was shot dead by unknown people, Nurdin Kirungi, dies.

Nurdin (18) died at Muhimbili National Hospital, where he was admitted after he was shot on the stomach by unknown people, who killed his father in Muyuyu village on Wednesday May 17.

Mr Mussa Nyeresa, CCM publicity and ideology secretary in the district, said Nurdin passed away at 12 AM after his condition deteriorated.

Unknown people killed the CCM Njia Nne ward chairman last Wednesday.