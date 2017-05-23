Photo: Daily News

Zambian tactician George Lwandamina.

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans head coach George Lwandamina has shifted his focus on strengthening his team for next season after guiding them to the Vodacom Premier League crown.

Yanga as they are well known secured their third consecutive league title on Saturday despite falling to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Mbao FC in Mwanza.

It was Yanga's 27th title.

The Zambian tactician, who had a fairytale stint with Zesco FC, told The Citizen that they had no time to bask in the glory; instead, they would soon start planning for the 2017/18 season.

The 53-year-old will lead the team at the Cecafa Kagame Cup, which tentatively would be held in July.

Apart from the domestic league, the Jangwani Street outfit will also compete in the African Champions League and Federation Cup next season.

"We are all set for a thorough evaluation of our players before we submit our proposal to the management for action," said the Zambian.

A host of Yanga's fringe players are expected to leave the club in this transfer window.

"Our report will be a top secret, it' simply not for the public. We want to our stuff more professionally. It's normal for players to leave clubs, so whatever happens is normal in football."

Meanwhile, club secretary general Charles Mkwasa assured Yanga members and fans that they would retain all players who played a big role in their title-winning mission.

"We certainly will keep all players whose contributions helped Yanga defend the title for the third straight season. However, I must admit that we will offload some," said Mkwasa.

"There several players who will not offered contract extension, so they will leave the club as free agents."

Yanga captain Nadir Haroub called on the technical bench and management to draft in talented players if they really want the team to perform well in international championships.

The 35-year-old defender is unlikely to be part of Lwandamina's plans for next season.