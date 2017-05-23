Tanzania: Miller Extends Lead in the Race for NRC Title

Bagamoyo — Arusha Motor Sports Club's veteran driver Gerald Miller or popularly known as Babu, is perched at the top of the Automobile Association of Tanzania's (AAT) national motorsport championship standings with staggering 68 points after the just ended Stado Rally staged in Bagamoyo.

The Arusha driver finished runners-up in the Bagamoyo event to claim 18 points behind eventual winner Randeep Birdi who chalked maximum 25 points.

Before the Stado Rally flagged off at the weekend, Miller and his navigator Peter Fox in their Mitsubishi Evolution car, had wrapped up victories in the first two season-opening rallies staged in Moshi and Iringa to bag maximum 25 points in each.

His tally now hits at 68 points that separates him and second-placed Birdi by hefty 25 points. Birdi who claimed his first victory of the ongoing season is stationed at 43 points, barely a point ahead of Dharam Pandya.

Pandya, the 2012 and 2014 seasons national champion finished fourth in Bagamoyo that severely hated his third title ambitions. He was docked some crucial points that affected his position in Bagamoyo.

While Birdi has never won the national championship in his career, Miller will be looking for his second one after the 2013 victory if he keeps his present pace.

However, the Arusha driver is in pole position right now should he impress in the next event to be staged in Tanga in July. He is most likely to dominate the driving championship lead this season as no one can leapfrog him from the pilot seat even if he skips the Tanga event. Only Birdi can try to equate his already accumulated points should he win in Tanga.

Holder Jamil Khan is enduring an early turbulence in title defence as he has no points so far after three events of the unfolding season.

Khan who lost his father last month struggled to come to terms and managed to feature in the Stado Rally only to become unfortunate and crash out of the event at the opening leg due to mechanical breakdown. While he skipped the Iringa rally to nurse his sick father, he fired blanks in the opening event staged in Moshi.

Besides Birdi and Pandya, another driver who looks to be a force to reckon with this season is Sameer Nahdi Shanto who has came third in Bagamoyo to elevate his total points to 27.

Shanto who has been in long obscurity from motorsport, looks well set to claim his lost glory and make an impact this season.

Other drivers who have chalked some points in the ongoing season and stay in contention for title and possibly challenge Babu include: Gurpal Sandhu (26), Ahmed Huwel (16), Davis Mosha (14), Harinder Singh (10), N. Daud (08), A. Barbosa (06), Isaac Taylor (04) and Hamid Mbata (02).ends