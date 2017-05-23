Africa: Get to Know the Nominees for Post of Director General, WHO

Photo: http://www.drtedros.com/

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu

Dar es Salaam — Three candidates vying for the post of Director General of World Health Organization (WHO) were selected by the WHO Executive Board and presented to World Health Assembly that is going on in Geneva.

Get to know them:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia.

He is the sole African candidate for the Director General Post. Born in 1965, is an Ethiopian politician, academic, public health authority who served in the government of Ethiopia as Minister of Health from 2005 to 2012 and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2016.

Tedros joined the Ministry of Health in 1986, after graduating from the University of Asmara. He is an internationally recognized malaria researcher.

Tedros received praise for a number of innovative and system-wide health reforms that substantially improved access to health services and key outcomes, reports show.

In November 2012, Tedros was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs by Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

In January 2016 the twenty Sixth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union endorsed his candidature for the election of the Director General of WHO.

Dr David Nabarro from the United Kingdom

Born in1949, is a medical doctor, international civil servant and diplomat, who currently serves as Special Adviser to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change.

He is also leading the UN's response to the cholera epidemic in Haiti and previously served as the Special Envoy on Ebola.

In September 2016, Dr Nabarro was nominated by the UK to stand for the post of Director-General (DG) of the WHO.

Dr Sania Nishtar from Pakistan

Born in 1963, is a Pakistani cardiologist, author and activist who served in the interim federal cabinet in 2013 overseeing public health, education and science.

She studied cardiology at the Khyber Medical College and was inducted into the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan in 1991 after completing her residency at Khyber Teaching Hospital. She joined the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences as a cardiologist in 1994 and worked with the institute until 2007.

She left the institute on sabbatical twice, first in 1996 to work as a clinical attache at the Guy's Hospital in London, and again in 1999 to pursue her Ph.D in Medicine from the King's College London, which she received in 2002.

She became a fellow of Royal College of Physicians in 2005. While still at the institute, in 1998, Nishtar founded Heartfile, a Islamabad based health policy think tank.

In 2013, Nishtar served in the caretaker government during the 2013 election's. Since 2014, Nishtar co-chair's the WHO Commission on Ending Childhood Obesity and also serves on the board of United Nations University's Institute for Global Health. If elected, she would be the first leader of WHO to come from a developing country.