23 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fayose Inaugurates Panel to Probe Fayemi's Tenure

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muyiwa Adeyemi

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose yesterday inaugurated a judicial commission to investigate all financial transactions and alleged fraud during the administration of former governor of the state and Minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The governor said the probe panel headed by Justice Silas Bamidele Oyewole, was set up in compliance with the resolution of the State House of Assembly.

-But the media aide of the minister, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, has described the action as "an exercise in futility."

Oyebode, in a statement said Fayose's action is at variance with the laws of the land which makes it illegal for anyone to entertain a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Part of the mandate of the panel is to: "Ascertain how much Ekiti State government received as statutory allocations during the period under review and how they were disbursed; scrutinise the financial transactions of Ekiti between 2010 and 2014; find out the amount received on behalf of the state from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)."

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Modupe Alade also denied that the government is out to witch-hunt Fayemi for political gains. She said: "This is no witch-hunt because the state House of Assembly has invited Dr. Kayode Fayemi to clarify some issues such as the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) funds, but he has refused to appear before the legislators."

Oyebode added that: "It is obvious Governor Fayose is desperate to probe the administration of Dr. Fayemi for personal vendetta. But he is advised to be guided by the rule of law in the process."

Nigeria

Coup Rumours Reflect Rising Distrust in Buhari's Absence

Coup? Don't even dare. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.