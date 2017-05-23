Nigeria: Relief As Kano Assembly Halts Probe of Sanusi II

Kano — Respite came the way of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, yesterday as the state House of Assembly suspended the probe of the royal father over alleged abuse of office and financial impropriety.

The decision by the state legislature to halt Emir Sanusi's probe followed a letter written to it by the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, urging the lawmakers to call off the probe.

In the letter, which was read by Speaker of the House, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, on the floor of the House, Ganduje noted that it became necessary that he intervenes, following the plea by prominent Nigerians that he should Wade into the matter.

The governor listed the prominent citizens to include Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; former heads of state Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar; the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar; party leaders; business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata who are indigenes of the state.

Ganduje pointed out that he had been reluctant to interfere in the activities of the state assembly, but decided otherwise when these prominent citizens asked him to intervene.

He told the House that a meeting was convened in Kaduna over the matter "at the instance of some governors".

Urging the lawmakers to temper judgment with compassion and allow peace prevail, he said, "Much as I recognize your independence as a separate arm of government and who has right to investigate the Emir, I am pleading with you to allow peace prevail"

"There is no gain saying (the fact) that the Emir Muhammadu Sunusi ii has admitted all his faults and mistakes and agreed to make adjustment. I think at this juncture, we should allow peace as been achieved to continue".

After listening to the governor's letter which was read at plenary, the lawmakers resolved to suspend the probe.

LEADERSHIP had exclusively reported yesterday that a planned meeting between the committee probing Emir Sanusi II and the royal father had been scheduled to hold at a private place.

Our correspondent gathered that the meeting held at Nassarawa Emirate house and that, instead of the Emir to attend the meeting, the eldest son of the late Emir Ado Bayero, Senior Councilor, Aminu Ado Bayero, the Wambai of Kano, was sent to represent him at the meeting.

Later in the day, the assembly held its sitting where the motion for shelving off the probe was raised on the floor after the letter from Governor Ganduje was read.

Members of the assembly unanimously agreed to suspend the probe, even as the second prayer of the mover of the complaints for the amendment and possible repealing of the laws guiding the Kano emirate was upheld.

Nassarawa palace is one of the emirate's traditional houses where the late Ado Bayero, his predecessor, Emir Inuwa and his father, Emir Abdullahi Bayero were all buried.

When contacted, the member representing Nassarawa constituency, Ibrahim Ahmad Gama, who brought the 8-count complaints on the floor of the state assembly told LEADERSHIP that he was contacted by Governor Ganduje who informed him of the pressure from notable Nigerians and party leaders to abandon the probe.

Gama said the governor told him that Emir Sanusi had admitted all his mistakes the in Kaduna meeting where he had apologised for his wrong doing.

"I accepted Governor Ganduje's plea in good faith and suspended my first prayer of probing the Emir, but insisted on continuing with the second prayer of amending the laws guiding the emirate", the lawmaker said.

Lawyers React

Meanwhile, prominent lawyers yesterday expressed their opinion over the decision by the Kano State House of Assembly to suspend the initiated probe into allegations bordering on misappropriation of funds against Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The legal practitioners unanimously argued that the action of the state assembly did not in anyway infringe on the laws.

A legal practitioner, Barrister Abddullahi Adamu Fagge said the decision cannot be faulted from the legal point of view.

According to him, the House is governed by its rules and from the reports trending, the House cannot be faulted for opting to suspend investigation into the finances of the Kano State Emirate Council.

Abdullahi stated that provided the verdict to terminate the probe at this junction was a decision of the majority of members of the house present at the session when the decision was reached, it stands and remain valid and cannot successfully enjoy any form of legal query that may arise.

He further argued that Emir Sanusi, at this point, has no valid reason to resort to seeking legal redress, though he reserves the right to do so if he so wishes.

According to him, the emir has not come under any harm that might compel him to seek legal redress.

On his part, another constitutional lawyer, Umar Ado, collaborated Abdullahi's stance when he said the House initiated the probe and decided not to go ahead with the probe in accordance with the rules governing the business of the House and that legally, no law has been faulted.

He contended that legal notion would have only arisen if the house had arrived at a verdict in favour or against the Emir.