Kenya: Nyeri Nurses Call Off Strike

Photo: Nicholas Komu/The Nation

A deserted ward at the Nyeri County Referral hospital in May 2017.

Nyeri nurses have called off a three weeks strike that had paralysed operations in public hospitals after successful negotiations with the county government.

Governor Samuel Wamathai said they have reached an agreement with the nurses' union but will hold more talks on pending grievances.

"I am calling upon the nurses to return to work immediately as they await for further negotiations into backdating the promotion letters," said Mr Wamathai.

The nurses wanted their promotion letters backdated to November last year as the ones they received were dated May 12.

Approximately 438 nurses were promoted by the county government and 65 nurses recruited.

"The recruitment process of additional nurses is underway to bridge the gaps created by those who have already left the hospitals," said the governor.

This is the first time the county is promoting nurses.

The delays to promote and hire nurses in the county was blamed on prolonged standoff between the public service board and the county, which was later settled out of court.

More than 1, 000 nurses who participated in the strike had vowed not to resume work until their grievances were addressed by the county government.

They cited irregularities in the awarding of promotions.

The branch secretary of the Kenya National Union of Nurses Beatrice Nduati welcomed the move and called on all the nurses to resume work immediately.

"We are happy with the deal and we are ready to return to work," she told journalist at the county headquarters.