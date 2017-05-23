Tanzania: Why New Tanzania Investments Centre Boss Has His Hands Full

Photo: The Citizen

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and Nigerian Mogul Aliko Dangote opening a factory in Tanzania.

column

The days of "build it, and they shall come" are well and truly over. There was a time when Tanzania could afford to be the lone Cinderella in the stormy sea that is the Great Lakes region. There was a time Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere (RIP) could lecture world leaders on the travails of all ills, including the IMF and World Bank, Cold War and Apartheid. Mwalimu could because he had moral standing, and the world would listen.

There was a time Tanzania was the conscience of the world in the manner in which it handled its Ujamaa policy which ensured that everyone shared the little there was, and hence the gap between the rich and poor was not as wide as it is these days.

Graft, let alone grand corruption, was frowned upon, and perpetrators were dealt with in a manner that discouraged the temptation. The leader sets the pace.

The tectonic forces have moved the world, and Tanzania's cheese and place in this idyllic world where everyone was courting Cinderella and dying to be her suitor are long gone. The Tanzania that Mwalimu ensured remained on the straight and narrow is now history.

This can be blamed on a number of factors. Foremost, Tanzania's population has exploded. With a population that is more than three times what it was at independence in 1961, the country has more mouths to feed and thus needs to do more to do exactly that.

The World Bank's Doing Business in the World report places Tanzania 139th in the world, and the country remains rated as a low-income country. One of the measures of the index is the ability to transfer money across borders.

Excise tax makes it more costly for Tanzanians to do business across borders without the temptation to hide the monies they are trading with.

Two years ago, then President Jakaya Kikwete broached the subject matter as to whether foreign nationals should be allowed to own property in Tanzania. While laying the foundation for a new multi-million dollar National Housing Corporation housing complex, fMr Kikwete said a bill would go to Parliament seeking amendment of the law to allow foreigners to buy some of the flats.

It is easy for nationalist diehards to say, "Wait a minute. That should not happen. After all, Mwalimu Nyerere said if we were not ready to exploit minerals we should let them lie undisturbed rather than allow foreign exploiters to harvest them." Trouble is the cheese moved.

Today, wealthy Tanzanian businesspeople are purchasing apartments in Dubai, London, Johannesburg and Nairobi. In 2017, when one arm of the State is on all fours wooing investors to come to Tanzania so as to create jobs and wealth, another arm of the same state is busy implementing immigration laws that do not allow a business owner to settle and enjoy proceeds of their investment beyond two years.

Take the case of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote. The Nigerian businessman is one of the largest single investors in Tanzanian in recent years, having invested $600 million in a cement plant that will result in over 3,000 direct jobs. Why does such a person need to have an immigration pass renewed every two years? How he cannot buy a house/apartment in his own name and enjoy living here or come and go as he wishes while overseeing his investments beats me.

Tanzania wants investors. Tanzanian businesspeople enjoy a favourable investment climate outside and enjoy such rights, but at home we use archaic laws to deny investors what should come naturally.

One of the first tasks for newly appointed Tanzania Investments Centre Executive Director Geoffrey Idelfonce Mwambe should be to look afresh at factors that are a hurdle to investing in Tanzania. Every country is competing for investment, and we simply have to be more competitive in this area.