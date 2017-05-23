Tanzania: Keep Cheap Politics Out of National Tragedies

editorial

The tendency to turn tragedies as opportunities for waging political battles is gradually evolving into a new social culture, much we should know it leaves affected families in anguish instead of the comfort they deserve. One worrying trend is that funerals, which are solemn occasions, are turning into ideal platforms for some politicians to attack and belittle their rivals.

More than two weeks ago, for instance, a horrific accident, which claimed the lives of 32 pupils, two teachers and their driver, occurred in Karatu District, Arusha Region.

But the tug-of-war between the authorities and some politicians over the condolences and condolence money utilisation is still ongoing, to the chagrin, we believe, of those who lost-or who are nursing-beloved ones.

While the RC Mrisho Gambo says collecting condolence money for the affected families has been suspended, the release of Sh18 million raised by private school owners remains a puzzle.

The money, which was to be handed over to families of people who were killed in the horror accident, is said to be still in the hands of the police.

The next General Election is some four years away, yet the verve with which some CCM and Opposition party officials trade accusations and counter-accusations gives the feeling polls are around the corner! Our well- considered word for such leaders is this: Tanzanians expect you to respect the dead and give their families time to mourn the departed.

We won't meaningfully and effectively address various development challenges facing us, if we don't keep at bay politicians who have no qualm gaining political capital from other people's misfortunes.

Such politicians should know that funerals and other actions aimed to help tragedy victims are not campaign opportunities.

Tragedies, more so those which touch the whole nation like that of Lucky Vincent School deaths should, if anything, unite people, instead of being used as platform for divisive politics.