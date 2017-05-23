23 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar Runners Keen On Medals in U.S.

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Three Tanzanian middle distance runners, including the 2017 San Francisco 5,000m race winner Gabriel Gerald, will compete in the Border to border race in the United States next week.

Gerald, who is among local runners who have qualified for this year's IAAF World Athletics Championships to be held in London, United Kingdom in August, is now in the US for the 10km race slated for Monday.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday said yesterday that Ismail Juma and Josephat Joshua would also battle it out for top honours in the race.

The duo, who left for the US yesterday, have promised to shine in the race that will feature runners from various countries around the world.

Gidabuday said Gerald would also compete in the State of Oregon race early next month in the US.

The athlete booked a place in the World Championships after clocking 13.20.35 at the San Francisco race.

Ismail, one of the best runners in the country at the moment, won gold medal in Istanbul, Turkey early this after clocking 1.00.09, outshining Ethiopian Tarefa Debela who finished second in 1.00.22.

According to the AT official, Josephat, a little known but talented athlete, also has what it takes to sparkle at the US event.

He is among runners who represented the country in this year's World Cross-country Championships in Kampala, Uganda.

