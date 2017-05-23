Two sickle cell patients and an expectant mother died last week after failing to get blood transfusions from Luweero health centre IV and Nakaseke hospital.

Both health facilities are battling a severe shortage of blood, which is putting hundreds of lives at risk. There are over 600 sickle cell patients living in Greater Luweero districts according to Fred Lutaaya, the general secretary of Holy Foundation, a non-government organization looking after sickle cell disease patients.

Dr Sinani Mabuya, the deputy in charge of Luweero health centre IV explains that the facility run out of blood three weeks ago. He adds that an ambulance sent to Nakasero Blood Bank in Kampala afterwards only returned with two units of blood. The health centre receives about 500 patients on a daily basis.

The situation is dire for expectant mothers and patients with sickle cell disease who need prompt blood transfusion to replace lost components of blood in their body system.

Medical experts say that blood transfusion is the most immediate intervention to treat sudden conditions and severe complications related to sickle cell disease and to lower the risk of stroke, among patients.

Mabuya says that patients are now referred to Nakaseke hospital, while others are sent to private facilities. Administrators of Nakaseke hospital also confirmed that an expectant mother Esther Kirabo died due internal bleeding and lack of blood.

Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, a medical officer says that sometimes they also ask for blood from private hospitals.

"... Even if we go on the street and find blood, it is not good enough. You may find negative blood, maybe A- and it is not only here. We have packs and packs of blood but that blood [group] that you need may not be there. So, even if we opened the fridge and found packs of blood, I may not answer your question and say we have enough blood. Everybody will need some sort of blood. Sometimes you need packed blood. There are so many blood products that we always need ... So with all those technicalities we can say blood is in shortage", says Dr Muhereza.

Henry Namakola, the Luweero district health educator says that students and members of the general public who are willing to donate blood have not been mobilize and motivated well enough to keep the blood banks full.

"When you go to schools, schools donate blood through children and when you donate you benefit. You [get to ] know the type of blood [group] you have, the cells multiply and produce more blood. You also find that some of these people have more blood than they are supposed to have.

They have headaches all the time, but when you give it out, you feel that you are feeling very comfortable. So, it is a matter of telling them the benefits and having a system. And I think the issue has been, that since the students have been out on holidays that is where the gap [shortage] is coming from.

[People] are also getting a concerned that since blood is given freely but when you go to facilities that give blood, they ask you for money. So people feel that we give free blood but in some facilities, when we have our clients, they will tell you that deposit money before we give you this blood. That is the issue, I think why many people are not donating blood", Namakola said.

Dr Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, the director of Uganda Blood Transfusion Services recently stated that 247,711 units of blood were collected last year, a shortfall of more than 92,000 units from the required 340,000 units of blood.

She explained that over 80 percent of the blood donated is collected from pupils and students while only 1 percent of people eligible to donate blood in Uganda regularly do so. According to Byabazaire, the collected blood is inadequate to meet the country's needs.

URN