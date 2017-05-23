23 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: JAMB Urged to Disqualify Candidates Caught Cheating

Photo: Daily Trust
Joint Admissions Matriculation Board
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) has been advised to disqualify candidates who engaged in examination malpractices during the just concluded ‎unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) from writing next year.

This advice was given yesterday in Ilorin by the President of Old Students Association of Government High School Ilorin, Mr Raji Muhammed, during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the school.

Mohammed said "For those candidates who were caught cheating, first, their results should be cancelled and they should not be allowed to write the examination next year so as to serve as deterrent to others in future."

‎Also speaking, the Imam Imole of Ilorin, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulhamid, admonished the old students to see how they can give back to the school.

