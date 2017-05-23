Sudan: Ministry of Defense Honors Veterans of Armed Forces

Khartoum — The Ministry of Defense honored veteran officers, non-commissioned officers and men of the Armed Forces in recognition of efforts they made in defending the homeland, territories , dignity and honor of the Sudanese people.

The Chief of Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Emad-Eddin Adawi , who addressed the celebration , Tuesday, in presence of Minister of Defense and commanders of the Armed Forces, announced commencement of celebration, which would last for a month and affirmed concern with veterans for efforts, blood and life they provided for sake of the homeland.

Lt. Gen. Adawi hailed the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces who defeated the rebels and now pursuing their remnants, asserting capability of the Armed Forces to abort plots of those who want to destabilize the Country, and underlining, in the same time, that the doors are still open for everyone who want to come back.

He commended formation of national accord government and renewed call for gun-holders and outlaws to resort to wisdom.

Representative of the veterans, Colonel Hassan Osman Ibrahim thanked the President of the Republic and Minister of Defense for their concern with veterans, reiterating that the Armed Forces would remain the inclusive national establishment that holds the long-standing and authentic Sudanese traditions.