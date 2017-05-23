23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africans Express Shock, Sadness, Following Manchester Bombing

South Africans on social media expressed shock and sadness following the killing of 22 people in a suicide bombing in Manchester, UK, on Monday evening. Fifty-nine people were injured.

Writer Ryan Cummings‏ (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) tweeted: "Waking up to news of the bomb attack in Manchester. The thought that someone would purposely targeted an event filled with kids is surreal."

Nadia van der Merwe (@nadz4444) wrote: "It is a sick, mad world filled with sick, mad people. My heart bleeds."

Robin Williams‏ (@RLeeW) tweeted: "So sad to hear and see what happened at the Manchester arena. What's happening to the human race? I ask endlessly."

Daniela (@danieladesiena) said the news was heart-breaking.

"So many innocent, young lives who were supposed to be in a safe, fun environment were killed," her tweet reads.

Solána Rowe‏ (@NalediSibisi) tweeted: "The universe is truly in shambles."

On Facebook, South African rugby player Toks van der Linde said he was thinking of the people of Manchester.

"The world is sick," he wrote in Afrikaans.

Adri Fourie said she believed the bombing purposefully targeted young children and families.

"My thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this senseless act of hate," she posted.

The international relations department had not confirmed if any South Africans were injured.

Manchester Anglican Dean, Roger Govender, told News24 that the city centre was on lock-down.

No organisation or individual had yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source: News24

