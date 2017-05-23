Sudan: Governor of Khartoum State Renews Call for Opponents and Gun-Holders to Join National Dialogue and Peace Processes

Khartoum — The Governor of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein has called anew on opponents and arms holders to join national dialogue and peace process and to resort to wisdom , saying it high time for development and construction and vowed who want to sabotage the homeland a decisive victory.

Addressing the emergency sitting of Khartoum State Legislative Council set for oath taking for new deputies , the Governor the State was going steadily towards national accord and it reaping fruit of national dialogue, saying the national dialogue was a landmark in the Country 's political history.

He expressed hope that the national accord government would reflect spirit of solidarity and cooperation over issues of the State and its people.

The Governor of Khartoum State said the program of the government in the coming period would be implementation of national dialogue outcome.

He said cited water, alleviating burdens of living , infrastructure and transport as issues that concern the State government.