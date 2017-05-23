Sudan: VP Stresses Importance of Sticking to Principle of Defending the Land and Honor

Ad-DA'ain — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has underscored that declaration of ceasefire came within framework of exerting efforts to realize comprehensive peace in the Country.

This came while the Vice-President was addressing celebration of the Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and the other security forces held on occasion of victories achieved at Osharaya area, in presence of Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Awad bin Auf, Governors of North, South and East Darfur States and leaders of native administration.

He stressed importance of sticking to principle of defending the territories and honor, calling on rebels to join peace process and national dialogue.

Commander of Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamadan hailed the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces and other security organs on victory realized.

Governor of East Darfur, Anas Omer commended efforts of the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces and other regular forces to defend the land and honor, underlining stability security situations across the East Darfur State.