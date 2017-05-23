Sudan: Professor Omer Musa Sworn in As MP

The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has underscored that declaration of ceasefire came… Read more »

Khartoum — Professor Omer Ahmed Musa sworn in , Tuesday , before Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer as National Assembly member. He affirmed that he would carry out his duties in the National Legislature with sincere and would do his utmost efforts to serve the people.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.