A female worker was killed and two others injured in a car accident inside Swakop Uranium's Husab mine area on Friday.

According to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, a Toyota Fortuner belonging to a Chinese nuclear engineering company was travelling on the Husab mine road with four occupants, including the driver, from the main gate towards the mine when the driver lost control at the Kahn River bridge, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

The male driver sustained slight injuries, but the three female passengers were seriously injured. In fact, Luise Heigauses (23) died upon arrival at the mine's clinic, while Rosalia Nakanyala (28) suffered a broken leg and Maria Shipahu was seriously injured. They were taken to a hospital at Swakopmund.

The driver is facing two charges, that of reckless and negligent driving, and culpable homicide, Iikuyu said. According to reports from emergency services West Coast Safety Initiative, a freak incident in the dune belt south of Walvis Bay on Saturday led to three Chinese tourists sustaining various degrees of injuries.

A stationary vehicle parked at the crest of a dune started rolling down the dune and overturned, with the three occupants in the vehicle. Both St Gabriel's Ambulance Service and E-Med Rescue 24 assisted the injured before transporting them to the Welwitschia Hospital at Walvis Bay for further management.

A cyclist was also knocked unconscious on Saturday evening when he struck a soccer player on an open piece of ground near the DRC settlement at Swakopmund, and fell.

According to the report, the cyclist received treatment at the scene before he was transported to the Swakopmund State Hospital for further treatment.