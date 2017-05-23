Liberia: Senators Are Belly Driven

A US-Based Liberian Cllr. Joseph Nyepan has described the recent endorsement made by 19 senators for Vice president Joseph Boakai 2017 Presidential bid as a political corruption.

Cllr. Nyepan, a staunch supporter of Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson told this writer via phone conversation from Alexandria in the United States of America that he has no problem with VP Boakai as a candidate but the said senators who carried out the endorsement have been belly driven.

He says, their move is sad and messy., something that could deprive the Liberian people their rights.He said the 19 senators who have lost the trust of the Liberian people, are trying to gain public favour by hiding behind the vice president.

Cllr. Nyepan, who claimed to know a some of the individual senators, alleged that some of them (senators) participated in looting at the Freeport of Monrovia during the country's brutal civil crises.

However, despite not finding fault with V.P Boakai and his presidential bid, the former defence Counsel for the Government of slain President William R. Tolbert and later the People's Redemption Council headed by another stain president Samuel Doe, said Johnson is the right choice for 2017. He believes that with the senator, a former warlord with military background, he can turn Liberia future around.

He frowns at the constant insults being thrown at Johnson and said of of Johnson that he is an honorable man.

Apparently, what Cllr. Nymah does not know is that Senator Johnson's party has form a merger with All Liberian Party of Businessman Benoni Urey, another ally of former warlord and now jailed ex- president Charles Taylor.

What Cllr. Nymah also may not know is that the arrangement could see the later a top,while senator Johnson would come under.

Barley a week ago, about 19 senators pledged their support to the Presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, win that could see the governing Unity Party staying in power for a third term.