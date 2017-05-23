Liberia: UPP Picks Vice Standard Bearer From Nimba

The United People's Party [UPP] has finally picked its vice standard bearer from vote-rich Nimba County, ahead of the October polls. UPP standard bearer Macdonald A. Wento announces United Liberia Inland Church former president, Rev. John N. Bleah, as his running mate for the October 10, 2017 elections.

Addressing supporters in Saclepea, central Nimba over the weekend, Mr. Wento cautions them not to be fooled again by politicians seeking state power, and not to re-elect the ruling Unity Party for a third term.

He says the governing UP headed by Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai has done nothing in terms of improving the standard of life of the citizenry.At the ceremony, both the UPP Stander Bearer and Vice Standard Bearer vowed to preach unity and reconciliation to the Liberian people.

According to them, to achieve national unity, the people of Nimba and Grand Gedeh counties should be united first as they were the predominant characters in the country's 14 years of Civil War.

Mr. Wento says the selection of the Liberian prelate Rev. John N. Bleah is to help re-unite citizens of the two sisterly counties.Rev. Bleah, who's ex-president of the United Liberia Inland Church, calls on Liberians to re-unite for a better nation.

He says Liberians should put God first in all of their endeavors so that development can come to the country.This is the second time in less than five months for another native of Nimba to be chosen as running mate to a presidential aspirant.

The Liberty Party Standard Bearer Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine had earlier chosen former managing director of the Forestry Development Authority, Harrison Karnwea, also a native of Nimba, as his running mate.

With a population of 1.2 million inhabitants, the county has become a center of attraction for politicians seeking votes here, particularly for the Presidency.All Liberian Party Standard Bearer, Benoni Urey, recently courted Nimba County Senator, Prince Yormie Johnson, in a merger attempt, but unsuccessfully.Senator Johnson, who became kingmaker in the 2011 elections, is leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction.