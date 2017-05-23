Liberia: 'New Orange Money Platform to Be Rolled Out'

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Orange Group and Chairman and CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, Bruno Mettling, announced to the group's many customers that the company is expected to roll out a new Orange Money platform which will bring a wide range of new services and features including bill payments, merchant payments, among others.

Mr. Mettling said Orange will offer additional services including the ability to make international money transfers from banks to the wallet.

"We are able to do this in Liberia because of the strong Orange expertise, innovation and technology in the area of mobile money.

"As I speak to you, there are already 30 million Orange Money users across the continent. Through Orange Money, we will be able to transform the way Liberians live, work, have fun and do business, and besides investing in infrastructure and services, we are very proud to invest in people," he said.

"We do rely heavily on local skills and talents to achieve our goals. This is why one of the first things that we are launching in Liberia is the Orange Liberia Training Center located in Sinkor, 13th street."

For his part, Mamadou Coulibaly, CEO of Orange Liberia, said "Even in 2017, an important part of the Liberian population is still waiting for basic telecom services.

"We will invest significantly in network roll-out across the entire country, develop e-recharge in order to ease the constraints of scratch-card loading, and launch Orange Money - a new robust platform to boost mobile banking services in the country.

"We will as well introduce new highly competitive offers and low cost smartphones in order to boost digital inclusion. We intend to position Orange Liberia by 2020 as a true catalyst for the digitization of Liberian society."

Orange is present in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East, where it has more than 120 million customers. With 5.2 billion euros in revenues in 2016 (12% of the total), this region is a strategic priority for the Group. Orange Money, its flagship offer for money transfers and mobile financial services, is currently available in 17 countries and has more than 31 million customers, the company says.

The Group's strategy in Africa and the Middle East is to position itself as a leader of the digital transformation and to bring its international expertise to support the development of new digital services.

Orange says it has over 1.6 million customers in Liberia, as at the end of February 2017.