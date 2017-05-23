23 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Karate Championship Ends

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yared Gebremeden

- Addis Ababa took Championships trophy

The annual Karate Sport Championship was completed on Sunday in Bishoftu town of Oromia State after a spectacular gathering and strong contest.

Addis Ababa took the trophy being the total winner of the game in both sex categories.

Southern State has received awards on the fair play and ethical conduct that it has displayed in the tournament. And special prize has also been given to best team leaders, referees, coaches and players of the championship.

The best players award goes to Hewan Sebsibe from Addis Ababa on female category and to Abubeker Mohamed from Amhara in the male category.

Netsanet Sisay, who is a Gold winner from Addis Ababa, said that this years championship is different in that six regions and the two city administrations have participated in the game which is a progress when compared to previous years tournaments.

Federation Head Assefa Angelo told The Herald that the sporting event is different in that many participants have taken part in the game. This is due to the fact that the Federation has done various activities beforehand to expand the sport in the nation.

Aseefa stressed the winners will go through further training to be elected to attend in the coming International Karate tournament that will be held in October 2017 in Spain.

According to the information from the Federation, over 160 competitors have participated in the tournament from six regional states and the two city administrations.

Ethiopia

As Ethiopian Seeks to Head WHO, Outbreak at Home Raises Questions

Ethiopia is battling an outbreak of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) that has affected more than 32,000 people. At the same… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.