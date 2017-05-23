Ethiopia: Karate Championship Ends

- Addis Ababa took Championships trophy

The annual Karate Sport Championship was completed on Sunday in Bishoftu town of Oromia State after a spectacular gathering and strong contest.

Addis Ababa took the trophy being the total winner of the game in both sex categories.

Southern State has received awards on the fair play and ethical conduct that it has displayed in the tournament. And special prize has also been given to best team leaders, referees, coaches and players of the championship.

The best players award goes to Hewan Sebsibe from Addis Ababa on female category and to Abubeker Mohamed from Amhara in the male category.

Netsanet Sisay, who is a Gold winner from Addis Ababa, said that this years championship is different in that six regions and the two city administrations have participated in the game which is a progress when compared to previous years tournaments.

Federation Head Assefa Angelo told The Herald that the sporting event is different in that many participants have taken part in the game. This is due to the fact that the Federation has done various activities beforehand to expand the sport in the nation.

Aseefa stressed the winners will go through further training to be elected to attend in the coming International Karate tournament that will be held in October 2017 in Spain.

According to the information from the Federation, over 160 competitors have participated in the tournament from six regional states and the two city administrations.