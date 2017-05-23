Ethiopian Athletics Championship Concludes With Spectacular Fanfare

The 46th Ethiopian Athletics championship came to a close on Sunday morning at the Addis Ababa Stadium after two sensational and highly thrilling men's and women's 5,000m final.

In the men's event Getnet Mola emerged winner leaving behind Tilahun Haile and Yenew Alamrew to take the second and third places, in that order.

In the most exciting women's event Senbere Teferi took title breaking the national record after surging in the last lap. Letesenbet Gidey finished second while Netsanet Gudeta won the third place.

Mekelakeya emerged the overall winner in the men's event with tally of 220 while Oromia took the second place with the tally of 174. Sidama Coffee won the third place with the tally of 85.

In the women's event Oromia came out first with the tally of 157 while Mekelakeya finished second on 151 points. Commercial Bank of Ethiopia won the third place with the tally of 135.

The six-day championship that pulled together athletes from nine states, two administrative cities and 30 Addis Ababa clubs began at the same venue on Tuesday.

The good part of the season's championship was that it drew all veteran and Ethiopian international athletes.

The legendary Ethiopian athlete turned out to be the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) President Haile Gebre-Selassie said in the closing day that this is an event that brought many internationally renowned athletes in to the fore.

"What we have seen in the last 6 days was the repeat of that feat. We got the best 10, 000 and 5, 000 meters runners. Most of the winners in this championship will represent the country in the 16th World Athletics Championship that is set to take place in London in August," Haile said.

He added, "The time registered at the Addis Ababa stadium is recognized by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). An attempt is also made to get recognition for Hawassa and Bahir Dar stadiums. If this is accepted by the international body, those who register the minimum time in Ethiopia will get the opportunity to participate in world championships and the Olympics."

Ten new records were registered not only in the athletics event but also in triple jump and long jump. The Ethiopian commercial Banks female athlete set a new record jumping 5.81 meters. The minimum requirement to take part in the international competition is 6: 00 meters.

All ten athletes who set a new national record pocketed 22 thousand birr in addition to the prize money for winning title. The federation gave them 10, unconstructive 000 birr each while Haile added another 10, 000 and the Ararat Hotel 2000 birr made it 22, 000 birr.

"The federation strictly followed the doping test before and after race. During the doping test the rules of the world doping governing body, WADA, applied. If anyone fails the doping test one will be punished as per the regulation of WADA, plus the strong Ethiopian regulation will also apply, according to the game's organizing body.

The games organizing body, EAF had allocated 1.6 million birr to organize this big national event. The federation also gave away 480 thousand birr money prize for the winners.