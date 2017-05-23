Ethiopia: Institute Calls for Increased Efforts in Applying Metrology

National Metrology Institute (NMI ) underlined the need for expanding modern measurement system along with a series of public awareness campaigns towards Metrology across the country.

Marking World Metrology Day 2017 themed :'Measurements for transport' Saturday, NMI Director General Dr.Abdu Abagebe noted that though metrology has strong connection with human daily activities, it is not yet applied and expanded in an appropriate and desired manner in nationwide.

"Despite the ongoing awareness creation efforts towards metrology, much work remains to be done to this end. And we also need more experts and human power in the area as well as modern measuring instruments. "

According to him, applying latest scientific measurements on transport is crucial for greater mobility in the country.

Dr.Abdu said as metrology plays a key role in scientific findings, innovation, industrial activities and global business transactions, among others,it has irreplaceable roles in improving the quality of life and shielding the global setting as well .

Presenting a paper entitled : " Metrology and Transport " ,Mechanical and Marine Engineer Tekle-Brihan Gidey on the occasion said nowadays the demand of scientific measurements on transport is steadily increasing ." Measurements are very crucial for land, air and marine transportation."

According to sources, Metrology Day is an annual celebration of the signature of the Metre Convention on 20 May 1875 by representatives of seventeen nations.