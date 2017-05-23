Ethiopia: Institute Raising Biodiversity Conservation Awareness

The Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute said every fellow citizen needs to take a lead in narrowing down the awareness gaps between creating well informed society on conservation efforts and realizing development aspiration to this end.

At a press conference held yesterday in connection with the 16th International Biodiversity Day, Institute Deputy General Director Dr. Feleke Woldeyes said the government and public have to work hard to preserve biodiversity through carrying out awareness creation and conservation activities in a well organized manner.

He said the institute has been discharging its responsibility for biodiversity conservation. During a week long biodiversity day , exhibitions and various programs aimed at raising awareness towards biodiversity will be staged.

Pertinent stakeholders ,environment protection student clubs and researchers have been working together with the institute to scale up indigenous knowledge and safeguard the ecosystem, Dr. Feleke noted.

Through continuous awareness raising campaigns , the institute will do its level best to correct the existing misconceptions on biodiversity.

The institute has been actively taking part in national efforts to ensure the appropriate Conservation and Utilization of Country's Biodiversity.

This year's theme is : "Biodiversity and Sustainable Tourism." The theme is chosen to coincide with the observance of 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.