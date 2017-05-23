Ethiopia: State to Host Int'l Tourism, Travel Exhibition

The first ever International Tourism and Travel Exhibition which slated for June 5 - 9, 2017 at Hawassa said an golden opportunity to promote the untapped tourism potentials in Southern Nations,Nationalities and Peoples' State (SNNPS).

State Culture and Tourism Bureau Deputy Head Lemma Messele told The Ethiopian Herald that the state invested 25 million Birr to organize the international event aimed at revitalizing its tourism industry in particular and the country in general.

In the effort of attracting wide publicity, he said the active involvement of international tour operators, travel agencies, media outlets and various tourism universities would definitely help promoting and unlocking the tourism potentials of the state and the country as a whole.

During the exhibition, a number of culture and tourism professionals drawn from overseas and local universities would conduct panel discussions on the opportunities and challenges of the tourism industry, according to Lemma.

Over 30 embassies, the globally renowned tour operators and popular media, tourists, tourism professionals, universities, star-designated hotel owners, and other national and international stakeholders are expected to take part in the exhibition.