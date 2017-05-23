23 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: State to Host Int'l Tourism, Travel Exhibition

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sintayehu Tamirat

The first ever International Tourism and Travel Exhibition which slated for June 5 - 9, 2017 at Hawassa said an golden opportunity to promote the untapped tourism potentials in Southern Nations,Nationalities and Peoples' State (SNNPS).

State Culture and Tourism Bureau Deputy Head Lemma Messele told The Ethiopian Herald that the state invested 25 million Birr to organize the international event aimed at revitalizing its tourism industry in particular and the country in general.

In the effort of attracting wide publicity, he said the active involvement of international tour operators, travel agencies, media outlets and various tourism universities would definitely help promoting and unlocking the tourism potentials of the state and the country as a whole.

During the exhibition, a number of culture and tourism professionals drawn from overseas and local universities would conduct panel discussions on the opportunities and challenges of the tourism industry, according to Lemma.

Over 30 embassies, the globally renowned tour operators and popular media, tourists, tourism professionals, universities, star-designated hotel owners, and other national and international stakeholders are expected to take part in the exhibition.

Ethiopia

As Ethiopian Seeks to Head WHO, Outbreak at Home Raises Questions

Ethiopia is battling an outbreak of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) that has affected more than 32,000 people. At the same… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.