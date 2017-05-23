Ethiopia: A Swift March Towards Industrialization

The 2017 Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) was held last week in Addis Ababa, in preparation for the UN's High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in July, set to be attended by over 180 governments and funding agencies. The forum was convened under the theme "Ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth and prosperity for all". This theme is congruent with the HLPF agenda which goes by the theme "Eradicating poverty and promoting prosperity in a changing world".

The regional forum principally calls for the replacement of raw material feeding to western industries with industrialization in Africa to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth and prosperity in the continent. In doing so, the discussion initially deliberates the issue of the growing inequality across Africa and the failure of African economies to generate more jobs despite a decade of economic growth averaging five percent, and exceeding ten percent for some countries.

Overall, the forum in a bid to share lessons that help advance the successful implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals (SDGs) and AU Agenda 2063 attempts to indicate policy options and recommendations on the issue. It also aims to keep all the stakeholders in Africa mobilized and engaged to strengthen their commitment to concerted action on SDGs.

When the regional forum kicks off at the UNECA conference center last week, Acting Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Abdalla Hamdok, called on Africa to stop exporting raw materials and primary goods to feed industries of the developed world. He stressed on the need for exporting finished products that would help Africa empower its people by eradicating some of the challenges it is currently facing, in particular unemployment and poverty.

He was quoted as saying, "It is high time that the continent really changed this outdated model which we inherited from colonial rule, of continuing to export raw materials and primary commodities." Stressing on the same issue, Hamdok added, "Africa has to take a bold decision and say to itself 'stop exporting raw materials'. We have to add value to our commodities and that is the surest way of creating decent jobs, addressing unemployment and related issues".

According to Hamdok, the export trade that predominantly depends on agricultural products and natural resources with no or limited value addition are benefiting outsiders more than local populations in Africa, signaling the necessity for resisting this devastating economic model. "We have a narrow window of opportunity to march boldly towards reducing poverty. The challenge is huge but the opportunities for transformational development are limitless," he said.

Ethiopia's Water, Irrigation and Electricity Minister, Seleshi Bekele, for his part said the theme of the meeting; "Ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth and prosperity for all" would be rendered meaningless unless Africa started addressing vulnerabilities throughout the continent.

"Inclusiveness, citizen participation, peace and security are key pillars to the achievement of the development agendas," said Seleshi, adding good governance and leadership were also crucial ingredients to a peaceful and prosperous Africa.

Egypt's Planning and International Cooperation State Minister Nehal Magdy Ahmed Elmegharbel, shared her country's experience in domesticating and embedding Agendas 2030 and 2063 into its national plans and vision, highlighting the need for data and information in helping Africa monitor the implementation of the two continental and international agendas.

Similarly, African Union Commission's Economic Affairs Commissioner, Anthony Mothae Maruping, stipulates the efforts of the AUC in doing its best to ensure Member States domesticate Agendas 2030 and 2063 in partnerships. He strongly emphasized on the empowerment of African youth and women on top of substantial investments in infrastructural development, adding that, Agenda 2063 seeks to achieve accelerated, stable, inclusive and real economic job-creating growth in Africa.

The conclusions and recommendations of the Forum will seek to strengthen national governments' implementation efforts and inform the global debate at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which will be convened in New York in the coming July.

The HLPF is mandated to provide political leadership and guidance to address new and emerging sustainable development challenges; and to enhance the integration of economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development.

In that regard, the HLPF is an important forum to bring together the input and expertise from a wide range of stakeholders from civil society organizations to enterprises and academia. It also incorporates the expertise of the UN agencies and programmes from the economic, social and environmental field, all working on sustainable development.

The international forum, which is set to take place in the coming July is expected to deliberate on the objective targets enshrined in SDGs. The major agendas will be the issue of poverty, hunger, health, gender, infrastructure and industrialization. Member States of the African Union and representatives of major groups and other stakeholders, ECA, The African Union Commission, the African Development Bank, the NEPAD Planning and Coordinating Agency, Regional Economic Communities, United Nations and other international agencies and organizations and development Partners are all expected to attend the forum.