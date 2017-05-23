23 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Meets Japanese Special Envoy

By Homa Mulisa

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu met with Ambassador Yoshifomi Okamura, Japanese Special Envoy for TICAD, UN reform and Human rights here yesterday.

According to foreign affairs ministry, during their discussion Dr Workneh underscored that the bilateral diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and Japan is one anchored on the basis of common understanding and growing partnership.

He added that the two countries are working closely to promote and enhance the bilateral ties in multi-fold frontiers.

The Minister briefed the Special Envoy on the peace and security issues and the humanitarian situation in South Sudan, underlining that Ethiopia under the auspices of IGAD has been actively engaged in promoting a peaceful settlement to the crisis and encouraging an inclusive national dialogue.

For his part, the Special Envoy commended the efforts of the government of Ethiopia in dealing with security issues of neighbouring countries.

" The government of Japan is very much willing to support Ethiopia and the sub-regional organization, IGAD, " he noted.

The two sides have reaffirmed their commitment to promote sustainable peace and stability in the region.

