Ethiopia: Our Aim Is Taking Group C Leadership With Win Over Esperance, Adane Girma

"We are in good form. Our aim is taking the Group C leadership with win over Esperance," said the former national team striker Adane Girma a couple of days before his side Saint George face the tough Tunisian side Esperance today, Tuesday, at the Addis Ababa Stadium in their CAF Champions League Group C second day first leg encounter.

"We took the season's Ethiopian Premier League football club title two matches ahead of the conclusion. We hope with this big moral boost we will strongly challenge the tough Esperance today. Expect the full three points to go top of Group C. This is what we aspire to achieve this time," he added.

The experienced player further said that considering their big name there has always been some sort of unconstructive talk prior to the game.

"Days before we travelled to South Africa all the media outlets repeatedly reported that it would be difficult to play on equal footing with the last year champions Sundowns but when we saw the game it was not as it was predicted," he said.

Last week Saturday St. George had a goalless tie with the defending champions South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the group C opener.

By contrast the Tunisian side Esperance had a comfortable 3-1 win over DR Congo's AS Vita Club. That put them in Group C leadership in this early stage.

Adane added that he has full information about Esperance. "We know that they are the most experienced sides from North Africa. But we are sure that this big name will not give them an automatic victory over St. George on our soil and in front of our enthusiastic supporters," he remarked.

The newly expanded group phase of the African Champions League, featuring 16 teams this season, kicked off last week.

Last year Sundowns became just the second South African team to win the elite African club competition, beating Zamalek of Egypt 3-1 on aggregate in the final.

St. George are the first club from Ethiopia to make the group phase, won all four games in the qualifiers. In addition to this Salhadin is the leading Champions League scorer this season with five goals.

"This shows that we are making substantial progress in the continental football club competitions. I believe our side are the force to be reckoned with in this contest," he said. Sundowns were among eight first and second seeds who enjoyed day one home match advantage.

"We are the debutants. This does not mean that we are the outsiders. Before meeting Sundowns, they were sure to overwhelm us but at the end the coach attributed to fixture fatigue for the goalless tie. The same is true in our case," he said.

After the goalless tie the South African Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said that fixture fatigue could threaten their hopes of successfully defending the CAF Champions League title.

Adane doesn't consider fixture fatigue as a cause for poor result. "We played the decisive local game two days before we travelled to South Africa. And we also played another important local match four days after we returned from South Africa. The fatigue is there but we don't attribute the fixture fatigue for any result we earn on Tuesday.

He added: "Our target this year is to write a new chapter for our club by advancing in to the last eight. This is our dream. We will fight to the finish to realize our dream. For this the best thing is to win the home games. That will start on Tuesday," he said.

For now Esperance of Tunisia are in the lead in Group C on three points while St. George and Sundowns lie second having a point each. DR Congo's AS Vita Club are the bottom side without a point.