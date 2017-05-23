23 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Call for Effective Judicial Services

By Yohanes Jemaneh

The Federal Supreme Court urged stakeholders to strengthen collective effort to address public complaints through promoting effective judicial services.

Opening the National Joined-up Justice Forum held at Adama town Sunday, Court President Dagne Melaku said that the court has settled 75 percent of cases in the past nine months, adding a lot remains to develop effective decision making within a short period.

The president said concerted effort of judiciaries, civic associations and higher learning institutions is critical to serve the public with advanced court system and ensure rule of law.

Justice For All - Prison Fellowship Ethiopia President Pastor Daniel Gebreselassie for his part said that the financial and technical assistance of home and international organizations help to advance the justice system.

His organization has been conducting research on the gaps and strengths of the country's court system and offering inputs to draft policies.

He also noted that together with government justice bodies, his organization has established 25 standard prisons throughout the country.

In Addis Ababa US Embassy Charge De Affairs Peter Vrooman said that rule of law is a key driver of inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.

The US government through USAID has been supporting Ethiopia's justice system by delivering training to legal personalities including judges, prosecutors and police administrators, he said.

He lauded the joined effort of all actors to increase public confidence in the rule of law by improving the effectiveness, integrity, transparency, accountability and security systems of the country.

