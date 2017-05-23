Ethiopia: Percolating Development's Fruits to Pastorals

editorial

Studies indicate that about 15 per cent of the nation's population pursue a pastoral way of life and the area they inhabit is characterized by aridity. It covers 60 per cent of the land mostly in the peripheral part of the country. Though, the area is vast, it is underdeveloped as compared to the remaining part of the country. But it has abundant economic resources such as mine, natural gas, livestock etc. Considering the under development of the area in terms of infrastructures such as roads, health centres and education the government is striving to develop the area.

States such as Afar, Somali, Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State, Gambella and Benshangul-Gumuz are known by hosting the pastoral community. The establishment of the Ministry of Federal and Pastoralist Development Affairs in this regard indicates how far the government places focus on pastoral issues. The institutional set up also helps to show concern to the community. The establishment of the pastoral commission at the state level supports the strive to meet the intended goal.

Through the unrestrained effort exerted by the government, in these areas school enrolment is increasing and pastoral colleges are being expanded. The decline of child and maternal mortality rate is also ascribed to the provision of health services. Even though the provision of veterinary service is less than the demand progress is witnessed.

Historically, though the community was neglected some development activities did take place in Afar State near the bank of Awash River inhabited by the pastoral community since the imperial regime. But in reaching the community the contribution of the endeavour was insignificant compared to the demand. Modern irrigation farming for the production of sugar-cane, fruit, cotton etc. was practised.

Efforts had also been under way in the Wabishebele River basin for the production of crops and fruits by the previous regime. Some politically motivated settlements have also taken place but with no tangible results. Currently, development projects directly benefit the pastoral community. Engaging in farming and manufacturing sectors can be taken as exemplary.

The ongoing development of sugar-cane plantation and the installation of sugar factory in Tendaho area of Afar State have created job opportunities for thousands and changed their ways of life from a pastoral to a settled one. The construction of dams on the river Awash in the lower course, has helped to regulate the water flow both in the dry and rainy season. As a result, the pastoral areas could get sufficient water for their livestock and to the sedentary farmers.

The utilization of by products of sugar-cane for fodder further facilitates the settled life because with reduced number of livestock the pastorals can feed their animals without going long in search of grazing land.

The expansion of educational institutions and health centres side by side the sugar industries eases their struggle to get the services. Road infrastructures and electric power stretched up to there dwellings also benefit the community. In the second GTP, the government has envisaged the expansion of 10 sugar industries in the areas characterized by hot climate, adjacent to the pastoral communities. In this regard, the Kuraz Sugar Project in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State can be mentioned.

The place is hot and arid and bisected by Ghibe River. The three projects under way there have paved the way for the establishment of new urban centres where other services such as hotel and tourism could flourish. Formerly, the places were the most marginalized and the local people, who earn their living from herding and hunting, were isolated from the centre.

The underdevelopment of the area had made the administration the place very hard. The communities culture was also ignored and stigmatized but now due to the ongoing development the community has become integrated to the centre. The construction of irrigation canal has enabled the pastoral community to engage in sedentary farming and secure drinking water for the animals and for themselves.

On the other hand, the sugar industries have created job opportunities for thousands and similar to the Afar State the by-product of the sugar-cane serves for the production of feedstock to the animals. The accomplishment of the other sugar industries in the near future in the other parts of the countries also expected to bring good opportunities to the near by communities. As studies indicate the livestock sub sector contributes to 10 per cent of the agricultural GDP, but as compared to the available resources, the contribution is insignificant.

The root cause of the sub sector is inefficiency. It is is ascribed to the sector's less integration to the market. Hence, creating value chain to market the product of meet, milk and skin is essential. In this regard , the involvement of the private sector should be encouraged. The export of live animals and meat is also redoubled. Culturally, pastorals used to possess of excess animals as a walking bank with no economic values. They never exchange it for money unless they are hard pressed and such attitude makes them disadvantageous to benefit their wealth. Hence, efforts should be rendered to change the game.

In sum, to percolate the fruit of development to the pastoral community side by side with the provision of infrastructures, endeavouring for bringing attitudinal change is vital.