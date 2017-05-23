Angola: Parties With 48 Hours to File Complaints to Constitutional Court

Luanda — The parties running for the general election, set for August 23, have, as from Monday, 48 hours to file any complaints on the candidacy process submitted to the Constitutional Court (TC).

Subsequent to these 48 hours, the representatives of parties have more 48 hours to lodge a complaint about any candidacy or complain about any insufficiency that appears on their list of candidates.

The director of Political Parties Office of the Constitutional Court, Marcy Lopes, told the press that that body of sovereignty is already doing the preliminary assessment of the processes and should, in the next days, start the notification of candidacies.

He stated that the notification of candidacies will be made through the lists' representatives, in a procedure to remedy any shortcomings.

In the event of shortcomings in any candidacy list, after notification of the representatives, they must be filled until May 31.

The TC posted Monday at 7 a.m the lists of candidacies and candidates for the general election of August 23, 2017 presented by the political parties and party coalition.

These lists can also be browsed on the TC website (www.constitucional.ao).