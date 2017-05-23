23 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parties With 48 Hours to File Complaints to Constitutional Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The parties running for the general election, set for August 23, have, as from Monday, 48 hours to file any complaints on the candidacy process submitted to the Constitutional Court (TC).

Subsequent to these 48 hours, the representatives of parties have more 48 hours to lodge a complaint about any candidacy or complain about any insufficiency that appears on their list of candidates.

The director of Political Parties Office of the Constitutional Court, Marcy Lopes, told the press that that body of sovereignty is already doing the preliminary assessment of the processes and should, in the next days, start the notification of candidacies.

He stated that the notification of candidacies will be made through the lists' representatives, in a procedure to remedy any shortcomings.

In the event of shortcomings in any candidacy list, after notification of the representatives, they must be filled until May 31.

The TC posted Monday at 7 a.m the lists of candidacies and candidates for the general election of August 23, 2017 presented by the political parties and party coalition.

These lists can also be browsed on the TC website (www.constitucional.ao).

Angola

Angolan Parliament Speaker Back Home

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, returned Monday to Luanda from Dili (Republic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.