Angola and Russia Discuss Strengthening of Military Cooperation

Luanda — The mechanisms for deepening cooperation in the military field between Angolan and Russian authorities were analyzed on Monday in Luanda, during a meeting between the Minister of National Defense, João Lourenço, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Federation of Russia, Yuri Trutnev.

In brief statements to the press at the end of the meeting, Yuri Trutnev said that the moment served to discuss projects in the technical-military area between the two countries, as well as other projects that his country is implementing, as well as those of the diamond company Alrosa , which has been operating in the exploration of this ore in Angola for several years.

The meeting was attended by the Russian Ambassador to Angola, Dimitry Lopbach, and the head of the European Division of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisco da Cruz.

The Republic of Angola and the Russian Federation cooperate within the framework of the Bilateral Joint Committee in the economic, technical-scientific and commercial fields.

The relationship between the two states dates back to the beginnings of the national liberation struggle, supported by the Soviet Union's diversified support for the proclamation of National Independence and subsequently to economic and social development, ensuring the training of thousands of cadres in the most diverse domains.