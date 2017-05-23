Gambia: More Soldiers Charged With Murder

More former members of The Gambia Armed Forces have been charged in absentia before a Banjul Magistrates' Court in connection with their alleged participation in carrying out murder during the regime of Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh.

Prosecutors last Thursday levied two charges of murder and conspiracy to murder against WO2 Malick Manga, Lt. Colonel Nuha Badjie, Staff Sergeant Sulayman Sambou, Major Momodou Jarju, Captain Mustapha Sanneh and Captain Michael Jatta before Principal Magistrate Isatou Njie-Janneh.

Inspector Saja Sanyang, the prosecuting officer told the court that all the accused persons were not available and he would apply for the court to issue a bench warrant for their arrest. He also applied for the matter to be transferred to the High Court as the proper jurisdiction to try it. These applications were granted by the court.

The former GAF officers are accused of conspiring amongst themselves to wit; commit murder sometime in the month of August, 2016, in Foni. With malice aforethought; they are also accused of jointly and unlawfully causing the death of Tumani Jallow and Abdoulie B. Gaye by suffocating them and buried their carcasses.