Nigeria: Nasarawa Journalists Disown NUJ Chairman's Claim Over Strike

Lafia — Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) from Nasarawa State owned media have disassociated themselves from the claim of the state's union chairman Dogo Shama, that 'journalists are not in support of the ongoing workers strike.'

In a statement signed by its chairman and secretary Grace Amirikpa and Abari Isa respectively made available to newsmen in Lafia,it said "We, the members of Nigeria Union of Journalists, from the state owned media disassociated ourselves from the statement by the union chairman Comrade Dogo Shama, at the Government House on Friday that practicing journalists are not part of the ongoing strike."

The statement reads, "His claim that journalists in Nasarawa State are not part of the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress does not mean that the state owned media workers are not on strike because we are directly affected and we are part of the ongoing strike by the NLC."

The statement added: "We like to inform the public that the NUJ as a professional body in Nasarawa State is made up of four arms namely: state owned media, private media, federal media and federated chapels. Therefore, only the state owned media workers are on strike contrary to the submission of NUJ chairman, Dogo Shama."