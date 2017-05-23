23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Newly-Elected Taxi Association Chair Gunned Down in KZN

Police are investigating a case of murder after newly-elected Dolphin Coast Taxi Association chairperson Robert "Zitty" Stephens was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

Stephens, 49, had been in the position for less than a month when he was shot and killed by unknown assailants, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Stephens had been in the Etete area, in his vehicle outside his mother's home, when he was shot by men travelling in a blue Ford sedan.

"He sustained gunshot wounds on the back, shoulder and hand, and was certified dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder was opened at Umhlali police station for investigation."

Dolphin Coast Taxi Association spokesperson Sunshine Mthiyane said the killing had left them reeling in shock.

"Right now, we are not sure what happened. He was a good guy, never had enemies."

Mthiyane said there were currently no taxi rivalries and "We are working fine with all associations.

"We are not fighting with any associations at the moment. Zitty was a good guy. He used to transport children to school," Mthiyana added.

