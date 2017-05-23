Ghana: Speaker of Parliament Visits Morocco

press release

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, is leading a seven-member delegation on a three-day official visit to the Moroccan House of Representatives.

Members of the delegation are Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, Seth Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, and some members of the Parliamentary Service.

The visit is at the invitation of the President of the House of Representatives, Monsieur Habib El Malki.

While in Moroccan city of Rabat, the Speaker is expected to hold talks with high profile officials of the Moroccan government, including the President of the Rabat Senate and sector ministers.

The talks are expected to be centred on bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ghana and Morocco have a long standing history of friendship and co-operation dating back to the immediate post-independence era of the 1960s, although there was a brief period of lull in the relationship during the 1970s.

Co-operation between the two countries was, however, restored in 2001, since when the two countries have built very good relations with exchanges of business and political ideas at the ministerial and higher levels of governance.

The Speaker of the 4th Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Ebenezer Begyina Sekyi-Hughes, led a delegation on a similar visit to Morocco in 2005 while various Moroccan delegations, including ambassadors, have paid visits to the Ghanaian legislature.

The visit of the Moroccan king to Ghana was the highest level of diplomatic exchanges between the two countries.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)