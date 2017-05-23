23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Electricity Theft Kingpin Sentenced to 42 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

A woman believed to be the kingpin of a syndicate which sold prepaid electricity was sentenced to 42 years in prison at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Maphuthi Jeanette Chiliza, 60, from De Deur, south of Gauteng will serve 18 years in prison for managing a criminal enterprise, 12 years for participating in a criminal enterprise in the form of racketeering, 10 years for the theft of a prepaid electricity credit dispensing machine belonging to Eskom and 10 years for numerous counts of theft related to the illegal sale of electricity.

Her sentences will run concurrently.

Her son, Nqobile Chiliza, 25, was found guilty of participating in a criminal enterprise, theft of an Eskom credit dispensing machine and numerous counts of electricity theft. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Divisional executive for Security at Eskom Tebogo Rakau said the company was pleased with the outcome of the case.

He said the sentences will send a strong message to those involved in this crime that electricity theft is a serious criminal offence and is viewed as such by the justice system.

Asset forfeiture

Rakau added that Eskom loses approximately R4bn each year due to electricity theft in its various forms including ghost vending, meter tampering and bypassing, and illegal connections.

Two other men involved in the syndicate responsible for recruiting customers Temba Dlamini and Tlhaloganyo Matthews were each sentenced to an effective six years in prison.

"We are grateful to the members of the public who have supported us in the fight against electricity theft by sending anonymous SMS tip-offs to Crime Line on 32211," Rakau said.

Prosecutor advocate Jacob Serepo launched an application for the court to review how the accused might have benefitted financially from their illegal activities.

If the court finds that the accused benefitted from their crimes, they could face asset forfeiture, including property and vehicles, Rakau added.

The accused were found guilty in December 2016 after a lengthy four year trial.

Source: News24

South Africa

Load-Shedding Looms As Govt Fails to Settle Debt

"Massive" load-shedding could begin as early as next week in Zimbabwe - because the cash-strapped authorities still… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.