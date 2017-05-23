Mauritius: Huawei and UOM Sign MOU to Promote ICT Education

press release

Huawei Technologies and University of Mauritius (UOM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the setting up of a Huawei Authorised Information and Network Academy (HAINA) and Seeds For The Future (SFTF) programmes, on 22 May 2017 at UOM, Réduit. During the ceremony, ten Mauritian students sponsored by Huawei received their certificate of admission for the SFTF programme for ICT training in China.

Present at the ceremony, the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, highlighted that this bilateral collaboration will support local ICT education, share knowledge, create more opportunities, and build a better ICT talent eco-system. It is also in line to the move set to usher Mauritius in the ICT-driven world.

The MoU will provide expertise to the students to enable them to gear up for the globalised business environment, the Minister stated. This cooperation will also present long term benefits for Mauritius, in enabling knowledge transfer and cultivating talents and honing critical ICT skills among the youth, she added.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun underlined that this programme is an extension of academic learning at university and will be undoubtedly enriching for the local students as they will receive hands-on experience and gain new ICT expertise. Students should harness a research and innovative culture and create new avenues of development through this collaborative framework, she underscored.

For his part, the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, stated that the HAINA and SFTF programme go in line with Government's aim to prepare the nation to embark on the new era of development through digital transformation of society.

The implementation of such initiatives in the local landscape, Minister Sawmynaden said, is proof of the importance of research and development for Government. He pointed out that China has the technology, equipment, professional experience and capital needed to help Mauritius implement its national ICT strategic plan which encompasses promoting Mauritius as an ICT service hub to the region, driving digital transformation and unlocking new opportunities for industrial enterprises.

Seeds For The Future Programme

Seeds For The Future is Huawei's flagship CSR project launched in 2008 that aims at cultivating local ICT talent, promoting knowledge transfer, improving people's interest in and understanding of the telecom industry, and encouraging countries and regions to participate in the building of digital communities.

HUAWEI Authorised Information and Network Academy

HAINA is a programme that authorises universities and colleges to deliver HUAWEI Certification courses to their students. The students who graduate from the HAINA programme are encouraged to attain HUAWEI Certification in support of a subsequent career in the ICT industry.