23 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Pohamba's Guard Dies in Car Crash

A long serving guard at former President Hifikepunye's homestead at Okanghudi was killed on Monday afternoon in a car accident.

Matheus Islaer died when the car where he was a lone occupant crashed head on with another car at Ondobe village on the Onhuno-Eenhana main road in Ohangwena region.

The accident also claimed the lives of two other people who were travelling in the other vehicle.

According to Ohangwena police spokesperson Sergeant Abner Kaume Itumba, Islaer's vehicle collided with a Tata bakkie.

Two of the five people in the bakkie also died. They were identified Kaudife Naholo (age unknown) and Mwaetako Tuhafeni (31).

The driver of the bakkie, Immanuel Naholo Kalonge (34) from Ondobe village, and another two passengers Tomas Enghali (28) and Tomas Nghilundwa (24) both from Omunyekadi village survived and were taken to the Engela hospital.

Itumba said one of the cars was avoiding hitting another car when they crashed.

"That s what we are suspecting but we are not very sure, investigations are still ongoing," he said.

