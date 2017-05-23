Zimbabwe: Cosafa Review CAF Deal

THREE of the most influential Southern African football leaders, including SAFA boss Danny Jordaan, flew into Harare yesterday to join COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa for today's high-powered meeting with the Comesa Competitions Commission investigating the controversial $1 billion rights which CAF entered with French media company Lagardère Sports two years ago.

The meeting confirms Comesa authorities' determination to resolve the controversy surrounding the 12-year $1 billion deal which was entered into by the CAF leadership, under former president Issa Hayatou, and the French firm in which Lagardère Sports were awarded the worldwide television rights for the continent's football governing body's competitions.

The matter has already been referred for criminal prosecution by the Egyptian Competition Authority, amid growing concerns there could have been some underhand deals which benefited those who were in office, rather than the game itself, and this forced Hayatou to avoid travelling to Egypt, in the final months of his lengthy period in charge of football on the continent for fear of possible arrest.

It meant that while CAF have their headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where the organisation traditionally hosted its meetings, the last elective Congress -- where Ahmad ousted Hayatou from his position as CAF president -- had to be moved to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

The CAF leaders, during the Hayatou era, repeatedly maintained the organisation did not break any laws in its marriage with the French firm, but with Ahmad insisting he will want to look closely at the controversial deal, the song from the continent's football governing body could change its tune.

"The contract was signed by the previous CAF president. Right now there are procedures against this contract, we just got elected and I've appointed people to look after this contract, people who are specialised in TV and in marketing, to study this case about the contract," Ahmad said last month.

"We took a decision after a discussion with the previous general secretary, and we did this to protect the Confederation of African Football against any wrongdoing. This is why the previous general secretary left the office, and we agreed.

"We're living in an environment where everything must be transparent and with a democracy. The new CAF will follow up with everything that is not a transparent or democratic. This is why I'm waiting for the analysis to come back to me before I make any decision.

"Everyone is completely agreed that it is not a good contract, and is not good for African football. Right now I can guarantee you that I will never sign any long contract regarding CAF."

The COSAFA leaders will meet in Harare today as part of the review process of the deal.

SAFA boss Jordaan arrived in the capital last night while Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga arrived earlier in the evening.

Namibia football chief Franc Mbidi also arrived in Harare yesterday for the meeting.

This follows a communiqué received by Chiyangwa from Comesa.

"COSAFA president Dr Chiyangwa has received a communiqué from the Comesa Competitions Commission who seek to engage key representatives of COSAFA, as interested stakeholders, on the above matter," a letter from COSAFA chief Sue Destombes read.

"You are respectfully requested to avail yourselves to join Dr Chiyangwa for this meeting, details as follows -- Date: 22 /23 May 2017; Venue: Harare, Zimbabwe."

All the three regional football leaders are set to leave for their bases today. The old CAF leadership, in the past, defended the deal.

"This contract guarantees African football a substantial increase in revenues and substantial funding for the development of football on the continent," the organisation said.

"CAF wishes to point out that the contract with Lagardère Sports does not contravene national or supranational legislation, as established by categorical legal opinions in this regard."

Lagardère also defended the deal.

"Although Lagardère Sports is not the subject of the correspondence from the Egyptian competition authorities, any allegations that the agreement breaches local Egyptian competition laws are wholly unfounded and we have clear and categorical legal advice to that effect," the company said in statement said.