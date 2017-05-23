CITY of Windhoek officials yesterday begged central government for N$105 million for capital projects in the city.

The appeal for funds happened during a meeting at State House yesterday, where President Hage Geingob met Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua, city CEO Robert Kahimise and other local authority officials.

Kazapua had apparently requested the meeting to ostensibly update the President on Windhoek's challenges and successes.

Kazapua and Kahimise told Geingob that the city's planned capital projects would cost about N$350 million, and that they wanted government to commit to pay about 30% of the total cost.

The mayor said all local authorities and not just Windhoek were financially strained, hence the need to explore subsidies. He also said that a lack of funds was hampering service delivery, which has put city authorities under pressure.

Kazapua said although short-term projects, such as Tipeeg, had helped Windhoek, the absence of subsidies and the influx of people into the city was increasing the strain on resources.

The population of Windhoek, he added, was growing at a rate of 4% per year.

"This has an impact on the city's ability to render adequate services. These individuals are looking for greener pastures, and then get involved in social evils leading to land grabbing."

The recent electricity tariff increase of 8% by Nampower was high and concerning, Kazapua said, adding that the municipality's ability to provide affordable services was thus affected.

The mayor furthermore informed the President that financial losses were made, but they received some income through land auctions.

Kazapua also said it was important for government agencies to pay their debts because people questioned why they should pay for services when government agencies did not.

"Pensioners and vulnerable people cannot afford to pay debts for services provided to them. We as the city wrote off some of the debts in 2013, but they have since increased to N$12 million," he noted.

As a result of the debts, many pensioners were losing their homes, and this prompted the city to look into exempting pensioners from paying certain rates, as well as managing debts through installing prepaid water and electricity.

Kahimise said over 60% of Windhoek's revenues go to NamWater and NamPower, while residents owed the municipality more than N$500 million.

Some government agencies and departments, Kahimise said, owed the city N$105 million, which coincidentally is the exact amount they requested in subsidies.

Geingob, who applauded the growth Windhoek has achieved over the years, expressed concern at the increase in robberies and pickpocketing.

The President also said it is not right for people to come to Windhoek and build shacks without consulting first.

"Anywhere in the world, you cannot just come and set up something, just because you are a free people. People squat and then say there is no water, no electricity.

"There is none because it was not planned for. The city has plans. You cannot just want to squat and demand services," he stated.

Geingob said government would look into the 60% of city revenues that Windhoek pays to NamPower and Namwater annually.

For her part, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said while she was aware of the city's constrained resources situation, she was heartened by the fact that the city had plans to address its challenges.

Urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa supported the city's plea for funding assistance.

"It is important that the city is assisted differently. Yes, I cannot say they will get the money because I do not know about my counterpart ministers, but really, I feel our city should be assisted from revenue generating coffers instead of having to rely on their own," Shaningwa said.